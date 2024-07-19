Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
36 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna; D-Calif.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of British Open golf tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Johnson; Manchin; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Democratic strategist and fundraiser Lindy Li.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

BREAKING
Atlanta one of six finalists in bid to host Sundance Film Festival

Credit: Special to AJC

3 Atlanta police alums left for key roles elsewhere. Now, they’re out
1h ago

New judge signals Young Thug trial will move forward - with new rules

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Who is Paige Reese Whitaker, the new judge in Young Thug trial?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tennessee will remove HIV-positive people convicted of sex work from violent sex offender...
6m ago
US says Iran moving forward on a key aspect of developing a nuclear bomb
13m ago
Internet outage latest | Airlines, businesses, border crossings hit by global tech...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone