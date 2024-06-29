Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Vance; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

