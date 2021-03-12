X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, R-Ga.; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, head of the White House's COVID-19 health equity task force; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Ireland's prime minister, Micheál Martin.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Abrams; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Fauci; Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

