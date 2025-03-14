Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Diane Swonk, KPMG LLP chief economist and managing director; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Haley Stevens, D-Mich.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md,; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Waltz; Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman; Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC
How Georgians are shaping Donald Trump’s overhaul of the federal workforce
Doug Collins and Kelly Loeffler, two former Georgia elected officials, are overseeing job cuts and office moves as part of the president's Cabinet.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?