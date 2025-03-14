Breaking: Senate passes GOP funding bill, choosing budget cuts over government shutdown
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
3 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Diane Swonk, KPMG LLP chief economist and managing director; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Haley Stevens, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md,; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Waltz; Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman; Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

