Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and James Lankford, R-Okla.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Attorney General Pam Bondi; Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.
