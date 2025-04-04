Nation & World News
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

39 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and James Lankford, R-Okla.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

“Fox News Sunday” — Attorney General Pam Bondi; Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.

