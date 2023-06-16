X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
34 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidates.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

15-year-old seriously injured in shooting near DeKalb nursery school
33m ago

Credit: Christie Hemm Klok

Cobb students can’t order UberEats, DoorDash to school, per updated rules
5h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
4h ago

Credit: AP

UPDATE: Former North Carolina health official is picked to be new CDC director
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline passes historic $153M budget to invest in housing and construction
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is 'not negotiating' on 3rd-party app...
6m ago
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre
14m ago
Facebook owner wants preteens to step into virtual reality with its Quest headset
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
This 11-year-old Atlanta kid builds her doll company – and hopes – for Black girls
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top