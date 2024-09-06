Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
25 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

It's not just Harris and Trump who have a lot at stake in next week's debate. ABC News...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Hampshire's state primaries
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch the presidential debate between Trump and Harris
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Presidential campaigns begin sprint to election day
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Some NFL fans defy host soccer club's preference by wearing green to Packers-Eagles game...10m ago
Jannik Sinner reaches the US Open men's final by beating Jack Draper after both need...18m ago
Man charged with plotting shooting at a New York Jewish center on anniversary of Oct. 7...26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show