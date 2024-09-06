Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.