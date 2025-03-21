Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House border czar Tom Homan; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John Curtis, R-Utah.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Education Secretary Linda McMahon; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Mike Waltz; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams held a town hall in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Williams is an Atlanta Democrat.

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

It’s not just Republicans. Democrats also get an earful at town halls

Republicans have been reluctant to hold town halls with frustrated voters. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams' event shows voters want to vent, regardless of who is listening.

Trump signs order to gut staff at Voice of America and other US-funded media organizations

CBS' '60 Minutes' is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump's $20B lawsuit

The Latest

A police officer kicks a flare thrown by protesters during clashes in a rally against the arrest of Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Credit: AP

Thousands rally in Istanbul as Erdogan issues warning against protests over mayor's arrest

12m ago

Duke star Cooper Flagg has a smooth March Madness debut in his return from an ankle injury

12m ago

Under threat from Trump, Columbia University agrees to policy changes

15m ago

Featured

Parents and students arrive for the first day of school at Harmony Elementary School in Buford on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia

Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.

Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City

“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.

Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises

In recent days, the Atlanta Braves have thinned their camp roster.