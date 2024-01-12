Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World News
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — DeSantis; Manchin; former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top