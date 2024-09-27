Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

CBS News says it will be up to Vance and Walz to fact-check each other in veep debate2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Congress pushed the funding debate to December. It has a lot of work to do before the end...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Helene reminds us we need the National Weather Service
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
The Latest
Israel strikes Hezbollah in a huge blast targeting the militant group's leader7m ago
Trevor Bauer is honored as pitcher of the year in the Mexican Baseball League9m ago
A TV reporter was doing a live hurricane report when he rescued a woman from a submerged...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents