Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Wes Moore, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; White House national security spokesman John Kirby; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Provided by Cynthia Clement

Is there a Masters gnome in your home?

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

New MARTA stations spur excitement, and questions
53m ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘meming’ Congressman

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Ossoff announces $2M federal funding for Southside housing village

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Ossoff announces $2M federal funding for Southside housing village

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the US
4m ago
At least 13 people are killed and an estimated 15,000 displaced by flooding in Kenya
13m ago
Israeli settlers rampage through a West Bank village, killing 1 Palestinian and wounding...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party
Photos: Tiger Woods at the Masters Friday
5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game