Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
7 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vice President Kamala Harris; former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

BREAKING
Greene threatens to oust Johnson as speaker over funding bill that narrowly passes

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: AP

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Moscow attack in a statement posted on...
8m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Beltline rail proponents press mayor for support

Credit: Ben Gray

Beltline rail proponents press mayor for support

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah
The Latest

Credit: AP

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Moscow attack in a statement posted on...
8m ago
Trial starts for Arizona border rancher charged with killing migrant on his property
15m ago
Israel's Netanyahu rebuffs US plea to halt Rafah offensive. Tensions rise ahead of...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many