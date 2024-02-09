BreakingNews
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

