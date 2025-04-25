Nation & World News
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; former national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

