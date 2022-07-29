ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Manchin.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Manchin; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Manchin; Toomey; Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Manchin; Tudor Dixon, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan.

Editors' Picks
SUCCESS STORY / Jaci Wright, 36, of McDonough4h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
7h ago
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s primary partners were determined
4h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
5h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
5h ago
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
7h ago
The Latest
Yankees' Aaron Judge 1st in majors to 40 home runs
11m ago
Pope visits Nunavut for final apology of his Canadian tour
13m ago
House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought
16m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top