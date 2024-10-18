Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; Paul Whelan, an American who was jailed by Russia on espionage charges and was freed in August in a prisoner swap.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., and Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.