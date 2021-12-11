ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
Updated 14 hours ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; William Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J,; Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for European and Russian affairs; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — de Blasio; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
NFL, TV's Strahan flies in space with astronaut's daughter
10m ago
Kentucky governor: At least 70 people feared dead in storms
11m ago
San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes
14m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top