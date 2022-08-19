ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
30 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence at the Justice Department.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

Editors' Picks
Jury imposes $1.7 billion verdict, largest in state history, against Ford3h ago
Man arrested after another swastika, anti-gay slur appear on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalk
1h ago
Breaking: Judge denies Graham’s push to delay Fulton testimony
5h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Judge says Georgia Medicaid plan can be implemented
3h ago
Corky Kell Classic: Pisgah downs Fellowship Christian
1h ago
The Latest
Bill Paxton family settles lawsuit with hospital over death
8m ago
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'
18m ago
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast
23m ago
Featured
June 17, 2022 Atlanta: Deangelo Sanford throws down several bottles of water a day Friday, June 17, 2022 during his job as a sign man on the entry ramp to the Buford Connector from Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Sanford who works for North Georgia Concrete says the key to working through a heat wave is to, “Hydrate, find shade and keep your head on the swivel.” Atlanta is in the middle of a June heat wave. Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says after Friday evening, the storm chance drops out of the forecast for the weekend and much of next week. Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the low 90s, but Lopez expects the reprieve will be short-lived. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
6h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
4h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top