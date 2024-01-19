Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

44 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden's campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

