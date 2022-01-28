Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
58 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Durbin; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and James Risch, R-Idaho; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
20m ago
Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach
23m ago
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog's 'heinie' - and shows it
28m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top