Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Tori Lang was found shot to death at a Gwinnett County park on July 28. Arrest warrants were secured for Austin Ford on Friday.

Credit: GoFundMe

Man charged in July death of teen found shot in Gwinnett park
5h ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
9h ago
