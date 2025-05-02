Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — ABC reporters and contributors discuss President Donald Trump's first 100 days back in office and other events.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Trump.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR, and Paula Kerger, CEO of PBS; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Ken Martin, Democratic National Committee chair.
