ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser; Amos Hochstein, senior advisor for energy security at the State Department; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Jason Furman, former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Doug Ducey, R-Ariz.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Bernstein; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Editors' Picks
‘You’re always one pitch away’: Braves’ Kyle Wright produces strong first half 3h ago
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game
Fulton DA plans crackdown on dangerous apartment complexes
3h ago
Atlanta United’s Darren Eales leaving to join Newcastle United
6h ago
Atlanta United’s Darren Eales leaving to join Newcastle United
6h ago
Textile plant with history of pollution violations will shut down
6h ago
The Latest
Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter
7m ago
Reports: Musk demands months for trial prep in Twitter suit
10m ago
Alaska grandma sought after child abandoned in car for days
13m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top