ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
Updated 48 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Hutchinson; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Abrams; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Editors' Picks
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free2h ago
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
Georgia Power seeks rate hike of nearly 12% over three years
8h ago
Why Braves closer Kenley Jansen’s 369th career save meant so much to him
1h ago
Why Braves closer Kenley Jansen’s 369th career save meant so much to him
1h ago
Ryder Cup redux: Harrington leads Stricker in US Senior Open
23m ago
The Latest
Emotional Freeman given ovation, ring in return to Atlanta
15m ago
Ryder Cup redux: Harrington leads Stricker in US Senior Open
23m ago
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
23m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top