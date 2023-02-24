X
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — CIA Director William Burns; Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

