Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Buttigieg; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Betsey Stevenson, professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse; Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; the nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Joe O'Dea, Republican nominee for Senate in Colorado.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.

