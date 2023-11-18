Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

57 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog; United Nations Relief and Works Agency Director of Communications Juliette Touma; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S. Dina Kawar.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

