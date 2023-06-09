BreakingNews
‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
30 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., Republican presidential candidates.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Alina Habba, attorney to former President Donald Trump; former Attorney General William Barr; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team18m ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman used stolen nursing license to care for disabled patients in Cobb
2h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
4h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant
4h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
4h ago
The Latest
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military...
9m ago
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment...
16m ago
The US and Canada saw dangerous smoke this week. It's a routine peril for many developing...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
1h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top