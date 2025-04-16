Guerrero hits first HR of season as Blue Jays spoil Strider's return with 3-1 win

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the season and drove in a pair, Chris Bassitt pitched five shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays spoiled Spencer Strider’s return from elbow surgery by beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Wednesday.
Chris Bassitt (2-0) struck out a season-high 10 and allowed three hits, all singles. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.77 through four starts.
The Blue Jays set a single-game, nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts.
Jeff Hoffman gave up Drake Baldwin's first career home run in the ninth inning, but finished for his fourth save in four opportunities.
Strider (0-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Making his first big league appearance in 376 days because of surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the right-hander struck out five, walked one, and hit a batter. He threw 97 pitches, 58 for strikes.
Bo Bichette had two doubles, scored a run and drove in a run as Toronto took two of three from Atlanta.
Bichette doubled to begin the third inning and Guerrero followed with an RBI single to drive in the game’s first run.
Bassitt finished his outing by striking out Braves slugger Austin Riley to strand runners at second and third.
After homering three times in the first two games of the series, Riley went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in the finale.
The Braves are 2-11 on the road.
Key moment
Guerrero began the sixth with a 412-foot homer into the second deck on a 3-2 slider from Strider.
Key stat
Strider’s hardest pitch of the game was a 98 mph fastball to Guerrero in the first.
Up next
Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday as Atlanta hosts Minnesota. RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49) goes for the Twins.
Blue Jays: RHP Bowden Francis (1-2, 3.71 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday when Toronto hosts Seattle. The Mariners had not announced a starter.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Spencer Strider impresses in return from injury, but Braves strike out 19 times
The Atlanta Braves are off to a slow start, but the return of pitcher Spencer Strider could provide a big lift.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force
Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.
TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats
You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?
Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.