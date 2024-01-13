Gucci's new creative director plunges into menswear with slightly shimmery, subversive classics

MILAN (AP) — Hot off Taylor Swift's Golden Globe red-carpet triumph for Gucci in glittering green, the Italian brand's creative director plunged into his menswear debut on the first day of Milan Fashion Week on Friday with somewhat shimmery, slightly subversive classics.

Sabato De Sarno's second runway collection since being named creative director a year ago continued to shift and clarify Gucci codes, with several looks purposefully mirroring his September womenswear debut: a deep, blood red leather jacket over bare legs exuded passion, while a zipped navy jacket with jeans or a sheer ribbed sweater in camel spoke to the brand's urban cool. The collection was title "Ancora," Italian for still, or again.

De Sarno tended toward low-key with the silhouette and the logo: double-breasted jackets were stripped of visible closures, trenches were long and streaming, plain pea coats returned to the brand’s utilitarian heritage. The logo was sparing: Gucci was emblazoned in subtle raised letters on leather bags, the double-G logo appeared as repeating patterns on slim suits and the Gucci stripe inside coat slits. For the masses in search of a cult item: the double-G belt abides.