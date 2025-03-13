Breaking: Atlanta Mayor Dickens pulls support from Streetcar east extension onto Beltline
Gucci names Demna new aristic director, as he moves from Kering sister brand Balenciaga

Gucci has announced that the Balenciaga artistic director Demna, who goes by one name, will take over the creative direction of the Italian luxury fashion house starting in July
FILE Alek Wek, left, poses in the press room with Demna Gvasalia, winner of the international award, at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Updated 4 minutes ago

ROME (AP) — Gucci announced Thursday that the Balenciaga artistic director Demna will take over the creative direction of the Italian luxury fashion house, starting in July.

Gucci and its French parent Kering said in a statement that Demna “has redefined modern luxury, earning global recognition and cementing his authority on the industry.’’

Demna, who goes by one name, has been at Kering-owned Balenciaga for a decade. He brings with him the title of artistic director.

“I am truly excited to join the Gucci family,’’ he said in a statement. ‘’It is an honor to contribute to a house that I deeply respect and have long admired.’’

Demna showed his latest and last Balenciaga collection four days ago in Paris, dialing down the theatrics for a more saleable vision.

The announcement ends speculation about Gucci's creative future after Sabato De Sarno's sudden exit just 2 1/2 weeks before the presentation of the Fall-Winter 2025-26 collection during Milan Fashion Week last month.

De Sarno took over from Alessandro Michele, who revolutionized Gucci with gender-fluid, eclectic and romantic collections that rewrote Gucci’s codes. However, his more essential collections failed to excite consumers.

FILE - This is the sign on a Gucci store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

