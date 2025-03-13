Gucci names Demna new aristic director, as he moves from Kering sister brand Balenciaga

ROME (AP) — Gucci announced Thursday that the Balenciaga artistic director Demna will take over the creative direction of the Italian luxury fashion house, starting in July.

Gucci and its French parent Kering said in a statement that Demna “has redefined modern luxury, earning global recognition and cementing his authority on the industry.’’

Demna, who goes by one name, has been at Kering-owned Balenciaga for a decade. He brings with him the title of artistic director.