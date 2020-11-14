Gucci, Gus Van Sant challenge fashion cycle with film collab

But Michele’s notion of how to present fashion has been in evolution since he took over the brand six years ago.

“It has been in the air for many years, the need to follow a new narrative and a new communication. I like experiments,’’ Michele said. While the pandemic did not condition the project, “for me it created a speedier reaction."

A film buff since childhood, Michele said he was discussing another project with Van Sant before the pandemic and proposed the miniseries project just a month ago. Van Sant traveled to Rome, where he filmed part of “My Private Idaho” 30 years ago, to shoot on location.

“It was a spontaneous idea to make something within just a few weeks. I sort of found that exciting and challenging, like something I had done before,’’ the director said, recalling his work on “Gerry,” “Elephant” and “Last Days,” which he said were filmed on tight schedules with loose screenplays.

Michele said the project was more a collaboration than a commission. “I felt neither invaded, nor invasive,’’ the creative director said.

The film series follows days in the life of a woman, played by Italian actress Silvia Calderoni, as she and her Gucci tribe move dreamily through a rarified Roman landscape, from her shabby chic apartment to a theater, café and vintage shop. She is joined by Gucci models with cameos by friends of Michele's, including Billie Eilish, Florence Welch and Harry Styles, all wearing Gucci looks that will be in stores starting next spring.

“There is a cinematic fusing with commerce,’’ Van Sant said.

The format allows all fashionistas a coveted front-row seat, removing some of the exclusivity of the runway show. Customers will be able to see clothes in real-life, if perhaps surreal, situations. Michele said the garments were “freed from their traps,” the idea that luxury brands like Gucci belong out of reach, only in certain boutiques or closets.

In the videos, branding is highlighted, and thought is given to the experience of the garments: Calderoni stretches in a sheer lace pajama, a diaphanous dress is set aloft from a balcony, and pearl beads rustle on a skirt fringe.

“The combination of cinema with exposing fashion ideas has a lot of potential, as cinema starts to get sucked into the computer screen,’’ Van Sant said.