Guatemalans held in Spain over drugs face US extradition

By BARRY HATTON, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
A Spanish judicial official says two Guatemalan men detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking offenses

Two Guatemalan men detained in Madrid will be processed for extradition to the United States for alleged drug trafficking offenses, a Spanish judicial official said Friday.

Johann Gehlert Coronado and Dieter Gehlert Coronado are to be extradited to the U.S. pending final approval from Spain’s government, confirmed the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.

The two men were arrested on Aug. 3 and appeared in court on Aug. 5 when they agreed to surrender to U.S. authorities.

Johann Gehlert Coronado has links to Guatemala’s TODOS political party, according to documents seen by The Associated Press.

