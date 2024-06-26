Guatemalan appeals court revokes order to grant house arrest to journalist José Rubén Zamora

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan appeals court on Tuesday revoked a judge's order to give house arrest to journalist José Rubén Zamora, known for railing against corruption in the Central American country.

The reporter has been in prison for two years, something that has sparked outrage by press freedom groups across the world.

Guatemala's prosecutors appealed a judge’s decision in May to grant him house arrest. However, the lower court order did not result in him being freed because there is a second detention order as the prosecutor’s office pursues two separate cases against him.