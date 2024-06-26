Nation & World News

Guatemalan appeals court revokes order to grant house arrest to journalist José Rubén Zamora

A Guatemalan appeals court has revoked a judge’s order to give house arrest to journalist José Rubén Zamora, known for railing against corruption in the Central American country
1 hour ago

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan appeals court on Tuesday revoked a judge's order to give house arrest to journalist José Rubén Zamora, known for railing against corruption in the Central American country.

The reporter has been in prison for two years, something that has sparked outrage by press freedom groups across the world.

Guatemala's prosecutors appealed a judge’s decision in May to grant him house arrest. However, the lower court order did not result in him being freed because there is a second detention order as the prosecutor’s office pursues two separate cases against him.

Zamora, 67, has been in prison since July 2022, when he was charged by the Public Prosecutor’s Office with money laundering, amounting to some $38,000, and in June last year he was sentenced to six years in prison. The sentence was suspended by a court decision due to errors in the process.

The journalist has denied the accusations and has questioned why he was not allowed to provide evidence in his favor during the trial to clarify the origin of the money.

“I can defend myself, because I am innocent,” he told The Associated Press in an interview in May.

Zamora is the former president of the Guatemalan newspaper El Periódico, a daily specializing in anti-corruption reporting that disappeared after his arrest.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
VW’s $5B Rivian investment could help support Georgia plant1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Trump, co-defendants urge Georgia appeals court to disqualify Fani Willis

Credit: Courtesy Development Authority of Fulton County

Fulton board approves $75M tax break for Microsoft data center

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: Douglas County

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub removed from office

Credit: AP

Report says majority of U.S. households can’t afford median rent prices
The Latest
Iowa floodwaters breach levees as even more rain dumps onto parts of the Midwest
9m ago
Judge strikes down Montana law defining sex as only male or female for procedural reasons
13m ago
George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, defeats Rep. Jamaal Bowman in New York Democratic...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
Overnight safari park opens in Madison
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport