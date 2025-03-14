Guatemala steps up patrols along border as US extends border security goals south

OCOS, Guatemala (AP) — As the United States government works to effectively extend its border security objectives south into Central America, countries like Guatemala have come under renewed scrutiny and pressure to step up their own border enforcement.

On Thursday, a Guatemalan army unit patrolled the Suchiate river that forms the western end of the Guatemala-Mexico border. The patrol was part of stepped up border operations since January, said Col. Juan Ernesto Celis.

President Bernardo Arévalo has said migration is a right, but in a regulated fashion.