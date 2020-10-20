Guatemala seeks ex-minister in relation to cash discovery

The Special Prosecutor Against Impunity searched four properties Tuesday looking for José Luis Benito Ruiz without success.

The money was found during an Oct. 14 search of a house in the colonial city of Antigua. It was inside 22 suitcases. The house was otherwise empty, but had a video surveillance system. On Tuesday, prosecutors said in a statement that Benito Ruiz had been renting the house, an arrangement that began one month after he left office in January 2020.