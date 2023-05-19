Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial

In urging the judge to keep him behind bars, prosecutors told the judge last month that Teixeira kept an arsenal of guns and had a history of disturbing online statements.

Teixeira said on social media in November in that, if he had his way, he would like to kill a “ton of people” because it would be “culling the weak minded,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

His lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history and strong family support to ensure he shows up in court. His lawyer said last month that he has “nowhere to flee” and “will answer the charges” against him.

Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments on Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.