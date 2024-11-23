Nation & World News
Guardiola's Man City stunned after conceding two early goals against Tottenham, which leads 3-0

Four-time defending champion Manchester City is in trouble again after conceding two goals in the opening 20 minutes of its Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday
Tottenham's James Maddison scores the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Four-time defending champion Manchester City is in trouble again after conceding two goals in the opening 20 minutes of its Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.

With 30 minutes left, Tottenham is leading 3-0.

City, which went into the match at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a four-game losing streak, fell behind 2-0 to two goals from James Maddison.

Manager Pep Guardiola had never lost four successive matches in his trophy-laden coaching career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Maddison scored in the 13th and 20th minutes.

The score was 2-0 at halftime before Pedro Porro added a third for Tottenham in the 52nd.

City was five points behind league leader Liverpool before the game. Liverpool plays last-place Southampton on Sunday.

This was City's first game since announcing Guardiola would stay on for a further two years after extending his contract this week.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

