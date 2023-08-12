BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton grand jury to hear Trump case early next week

Guardians' star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago's Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland's series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won't play Saturday or Sunday.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. Chicago manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball's best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He'll likely be back in Cleveland's lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3 1/2 games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

BREAKING
Fulton grand jury to hear Trump case early next week29m ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Once incarcerated, Georgian works to expand education for those in prison

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot near SW Atlanta nightclub
2h ago

Credit: A&E

A&E’s ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ hunts for iconic memorabilia
2h ago

Credit: A&E

A&E’s ‘Hip Hop Treasures’ hunts for iconic memorabilia
2h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Triple-digit heat indexes, evening showers
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

How Vivek Ramaswamy is pushing — delicately — to win over Trump supporters
8m ago
Record-breaking summit of K2 dogged by allegations that Western climbers left Pakistani...
8m ago
Survivors of the deadly Maui wildfires start returning to ruins. The death toll is likely...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top