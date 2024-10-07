Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez ahead of Game 2 against Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians utilityman Tyler Freeman sustained an oblique injury during a simulated game Sunday and was dropped from the AL Division Series roster prior to Cleveland hosting Detroit in Game 2 on Monday.

Freeman was replaced by versatile rookie Ángel Martínez, who played in 43 games this season for the AL Central champions but was left off the initial 26-man playoff roster. Martínez played six different positions for Cleveland.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Freeman strained his left oblique during an at-bat against Ben Lively during the off-day practice. Both teams worked out at Progressive Field, which was closed to media members.