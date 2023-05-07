Guardians' Quantrill holds Twins hitless through 6 innings

BreakingNews
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
1 hour ago
Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill has held the Minnesota Twins hitless through six innings, and the Guardians lead 2-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland's Cal Quantrill has held the Minnesota Twins hitless through six innings Sunday, and the Guardians lead 2-0.

The 28-year-old right-hander, a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, struck out two, walked two and hit a batter. He threw 48 of 77 pitches for strikes.

Quantrill worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He hit Byron Buxton to start the inning and loaded the bases with walks to Alex Kirilloff and Joey Gallo.

José Miranda popped up to shortstop Gabriel Arias in shallow left field and Alex Gordon bounced into a double play. Quantrill pumped his fist as he walked off the mound.

Quantrill's career high is 109 pitches in a win over the Twins on Sept. 9, 2021. His longest outing in 81 previous big league starts is eight innings against Minnesota last June 29.

He entered 1-2 with a 4.73 ERA in six starts this season.

Cleveland hasn’t pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker' s perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981.

