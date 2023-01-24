BreakingNews
BREAKING: UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
ajc logo
X

Guardians manager Francona's scooter stolen in Cleveland

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
The scooter that Guardians manager Terry Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians manager Terry Francona's beloved ride has been stolen.

The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona’s scooter was parked outside his residence.

A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.

The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team's annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday's event.

Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to the ballpark in recent years. It's common to see the popular Francona, known simply as “Tito,” waving to fans as he zips around the city. The team had a bobblehead giveaway a few years ago with Francona riding his scooter.

This isn't the first time a Francona scooter has made news.

At spring training in 2015, his ride sustained damage when a team employee crashed it during a promotional shoot in Arizona. At the time, Francona joked that his scooter was on the disabled list.

A two-time World Series winner with Boston, Francona has spent 10 seasons with Cleveland. He was named AL Manager of the Year for the third time last season after leading the Guardians to 92 wins and an unexpected division title despite having the majors' youngest team.

Francona has been slowed by health problems the past few seasons.

On Saturday, he said he's feeling great and looking forward to the 2023 season. Francona has an open-ended contract with the organization, which intends to keep him as its manager as long as he wants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Emergency lane allows traffic past downed plane on Gwinnett interstate4m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Report: Chip Caray to leave Braves for Cardinals
21h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Jonesboro’s Glanton resigns, creating 5th vacancy in Georgia General Assembly
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

UPDATE: Fulton DA says indictment decisions will come soon in Trump probe
3h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Creativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Minchillo

Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says
9m ago
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's 41st prime minister
10m ago
Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot
15m ago
Featured

Credit: www.bookyourphotographer.com

Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
6h ago
Background: What the Jan. 6 committee said about the Georgia election
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top