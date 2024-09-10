Nation & World News

Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo has pitched 6 perfect innings against the White Sox

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo has pitched six perfect innings against the Chicago White Sox
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

39 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians left-hander Joey Cantillo has pitched six perfect innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Cantillo has nine strikeouts in his fifth career start and sixth major league appearance overall. The 24-year-old Cantillo has thrown 79 pitches, 55 for strikes.

Cantillo, recalled from Triple-A Columbus earlier in the day, is looking for his first major league win. He stepped into the rotation after Alex Cobb was scratched Saturday because of a blister on his right middle finger.

The White Sox, one of the majors' worst offensive teams, had their best chance for a hit when Jacob Amaya lined right to third baseman José Ramírez for the final out of the sixth.

Cleveland had a 5-0 lead.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

