X

Guardians' José Ramírez homers in first 3 at-bats against Red Sox

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first, a two-run homer — the 200th of his career — in the third and added another solo homer in the sixth.

The switch-hitter hit two of the homers right-handed, and the other from the left side of the plate.

Ramírez's homer in the sixth came off former teammate Corey Kluber and gave the All-Star nine this season and moved him past Travis Hafner for ninth place on the club's career homer list with 201.

Ramírez came up again in the sixth as the Guardians sent 10 men to the plate and struck out to end the inning.

His three-homer game is the fourth in the majors this season, following Texas' Adolis García on April 22, St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt on May 7 and Oakland's Jordan Diaz on May 9.

Cleveland has one four-homer game, by Rocky Colavito on June 10, 1959. The last four-homer game in the majors came from Arizona's J.D. Martinez on Sept. 4, 2017.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney6h ago

Anger grows as Georgia panel further cuts diversity from teacher prep rules
1h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
8h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment
9m ago
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
18m ago
'Dollarization' of North Korean economy, once vital, now potential threat to Kim's rule
27m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
35m ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
8h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top