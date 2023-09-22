Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic

A military judge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled a 9/11 defendant incompetent to stand trial after a military medical panel found that the man's abuse in CIA custody years earlier had rendered him psychotic.

Judge Col. Matthew McCall rendered the decision, Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ron Flesvig said Friday.

Ramzi bin al-Shibh was one of five defendants facing trial in the deaths of nearly 3,000 people in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al-Qaida. A military medical panel last month diagnosed al-Shibh as having post-traumatic stress disorder with secondary psychosis, and linked it to his abuse during his four years in CIA custody.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fulton DA investigator accidentally shoots self at courthouse35m ago

Credit: The New School

Okefenokee Natl. Wildlife Refuge to be nominated as World Heritage Site
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
16-year-old injured in shootout with Gwinnett officer, police say
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
STUDY: Police should limit pursuits, consider harm to public
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene turns against House speaker over Ukraine
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle announces his retirement after more than a decade in the...
10m ago
Netanyahu tells UN that Israel is 'at the cusp' of a historic agreement with Saudi Arabia
12m ago
Sen. Menendez, wife indicted on bribe charges as probe finds $100,000 in gold bars...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
North Georgia Sorghum Festival is an event with good eats and greater company
Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top