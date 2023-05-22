Guam residents stock up, batten down as dangerous Super Typhoon Mawar closes in

If Guam doesn’t take a direct hit, it will be very close, said Patrick Doll, the lead weather service meteorologist in Tiyan, Guam.

Guerrero urged residents in a YouTube message to remain calm and ordered the National Guard to help those in low-lying areas evacuate as residents stocked up on water and generators.

“We are at the crosshairs of Typhoon Mawar," she said. "Take action now, stay calm, stay informed and stay safe.”

A storm surge of 6 to 10 feet (2 to 3 meters) above the normal high tide was expected and could reach as high as 15 feet (4 1/2 meters). Surf was expected to build sharply in the next day or two along south- and east-facing reefs, with dangerous surf of 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7 1/2 meters) into Wednesday, the weather service said.

The storm is moving at only 5 mph (8 kph) but has an eye 17 miles (27 kilometers) wide, meaning people at the typhoon's center could see calm conditions for over three hours and conclude, far too soon, that the worst is over, Doll said. As the eye leaves, the winds could rise to 150 mph (241 kph) in minutes, so people should remain sheltered until the government gives the all-clear, he said.

“Folks may say, ‘Hey it’s over, we could go outside and start cleaning up,’” Doll said. “That is totally wrong.”

Guam resident Albert Eliasson told KUAM News he is stocking up and battening down, including making sure to have enough water to drink and flush toilets.

“Just making sure that we have things prepared, shutters on the windows that need it,” he said.

Oshean Saralu told KUAM he is also doing everything he can to prepare for a direct hit. “We usually pack everything up for most of our stuff inside our garage and just secure everything, especially the windows,” he told KUAM.

At the island's grocery and hardware stores Monday, people left with shopping carts full of canned goods, cases of water and generators, the Pacific Daily News reported.

Rota, an island in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, was also under a typhoon warning, Doll said. Tinian and Saipan, in the Northern Marianas, were under tropical storm warnings.

Some people in those areas are still in temporary shelters or tents after Category 5 Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018, Doll noted.

“Guam takes a Category 4 or 5 hit every five to seven years. Mother Nature has spared us as of late,” Doll said, adding that the last direct hit was in 2002. “So we are way overdue.”

Typhoon season runs from July 1 to Dec. 15 in the western North Pacific, according to the weather service.

