Gu breezes to gold in ski halfpipe, 3rd medal at Olympics

It's another medal for Gu as she adds to her gold from big air and silver from slopestyle.

"She's really pushing the sport to a new level,” said British freestyler Zoe Atkin, who finished ninth. “It's really great to see and it’s so inspiring. It makes me want to be a better skier myself. I think she’s amazing for the sport.”

Defending Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe of Canada was second with a score of 90.75. She threw a pair of impressive 1080s and said after the result: “I'll take it.” She's just a little over a year removed from suffering a torn ligament in her knee.

“It feels surreal at this point,” Sharpe said. "I can’t even put it into words. I’ve been through hell and back the last year, so I’m just so grateful that all the pieces that I’ve worked so hard on came together today.”

Sharpe's teammate, Rachael Karker, took bronze. Teenager Hanna Faulhaber was the top American finisher in sixth place.

“It's amazing,” Karker said of sharing the podium with Sharpe. "Cassie and I have shared so many podiums over the years and I’m so happy we were also able to get this one.”

The temperature hovered around 3 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16 degrees Celsius) with an 11 mph (18 kph) wind and plenty of gusts. Like on Gu's second run when the wind struck right when she was sailing through the air, a plume of snow blowing behind her.

It didn't seem to bother her. Nothing has.

There’s been plenty of pressure and lots of attention on Gu and her Olympic quest. She just went about her business of winning medals as she competed for her mother’s home country.

The teenager from San Francisco was cheered on by a flag-waving crowd in the stands. Later, she donned a stocking cap featuring a panda as throngs of people tried to snap her picture.

“It’s super-nice to compete in front of your home crowd,” said Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, who finished fourth. “I would be super-stoked.”

All of this seemed almost surreal to Gu. It's still just soaking in.

“It has been two straight weeks of the most intense highs and lows I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Gu said. “It's changed my life forever. The second I landed the last 16 in big air I knew my life was never going to be the same.”

Like Gu, Sildaru competed in three freestyle skiing events. Sildaru earned a bronze in slopestyle.

“I’m just happy now that I can go back home and rest a little bit,” Sildaru said.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption China's Eileen Gu reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption China's Eileen Gu reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Canada's Cassie Sharpe reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption Canada's Cassie Sharpe reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Caption Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption Canada's Cassie Sharpe competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Caption Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption Gold medal winner China's Eileen Gu celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Caption China's Eileen Gu competes during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull