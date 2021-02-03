GSK, CureVac to make COVID-19 vaccines aimed at new variants

British authorities want to test about 80,000 people in eight areas where the variant, first identified in South Africa, is believed to be spreading after a handful of cases were found in people who had no contact with the country or anyone who traveled there.

Public health officials are concerned about the variant first identified in South Africa because it contains a mutation of the virus’ characteristic spike protein targeted by existing vaccines. The mutation may mean the vaccines offer less protection against the variant.

“We believe that next generation vaccines will be crucial in the continued fight against COVID-19,’’ GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said in the statement. “This new collaboration builds on our existing relationship with CureVac and means that together, we will combine our scientific expertise in mRNA and vaccine development to advance and accelerate the development of new COVID-19 vaccine candidates.’’

In its full-year earnings published Wednesday, GSK said it expects further disruption for its vaccine business during the first half of the year given governments' prioritization of COVID-19 vaccination programs and the resurgence in late 2020 of the pandemic.

It said this is expected to affect adult and adolescent immunizations, including Shingrix against shingles, notably in the U.S. Despite this, it expects a rebound in the second half of the year and that vaccine revenues in 2021 will be flat or grow slightly.

Overall, GSK saw sales in 2020 rise by 1% to 34.1 billion pounds ($46 billion) and net profit increase 21% to 6.4 billion pounds ($9.6 billion).

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak