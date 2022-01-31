Growth slows at end of 2021 in 19 countries that use euro

Germany, the largest eurozone economy, shrank 0.7% in the fourth quarter and would slide into a shallow recession if growth is negative again in the first three months of this year. Two straight quarters of declining output is one definition of a recession.

Europe also faces uncertainty amid tensions over Russia massing troops on the Ukrainian border, raising fears of an invasion as Russia demands security concessions from NATO and the U.S.

Fears of conflict have helped keep natural gas prices unusually high in Europe since Russia is a major supplier and Europe’s underground gas reserves are low. So far, Russia says it has fulfilled all its long-term supply contracts, and analysts speculate that any sanctions imposed by the U.S. or the European Union may seek to avoid directly targeting Russian energy.

Meanwhile, stronger recoveries in France and Spain helped buoy the overall eurozone economy in the last three months of 2021. Analysts foresee a pickup in the second quarter of this year as supply chain difficulties ease as hoped.

Europe’s inflation rate was a record-high 5% in December and unemployment was running at 7.2% in November, the latest figures available.