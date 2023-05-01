Growing search for Texas gunman who killed 5 enters 3rd day

Police recovered the AR-15-style rifle that they said Oropeza used in the shootings. Authorities were not sure if Oropeza was carrying another weapon after others were found in his home.

In total, authorities have put $80,000 in reward money on the table, most of it coming from Abbott. But the Texas governor also drew backlash on social media for referring to the victims as five “illegal immigrants” in a statement announcing the reward money. Law enforcement on the scene have not confirmed the citizenship status of the victims and an Abbott spokesperson did not immediately return a message Monday.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center criticized Abbott on Twitter for “using social media to amplify language painting a specific narrative intended to alter the way you view + treat the people around you.”

At an event on Sunday to honor fallen police officers, Abbott said the suspect had been deported four times and had reentered the country illegally, according to The Houston Chronicle.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said he hoped the reward money would motivate people to provide information and that there were plans to put up billboards in Spanish to spread the word.

Veronica Pineda, 34, who lives across the street from the suspect’s home, said authorities had stopped by her house over the week to ask if they could search her property to see if the gunman might be hiding there. She said she was fearful that the gunman had not yet been captured.

“It is kind of scary,” she said. “You never know where he can be.”

